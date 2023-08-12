Ministry of Islamic Affairs Allocates Media Center to Cover Events of Islamic Conference of Communication and Integration

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has established an integrated media centre dedicated to covering the events and sessions of the international conference titled “Communication with Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta, and Sheikhdoms Worldwide,” held under the theme “Communication and Integration.” This media centre is located at the conference venue, Hilton Hotel. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, devices, and equipment, it is staffed by specialized media personnel.

The primary focus of the media centre is to spotlight the Kingdom’s message and endeavours in promoting moderation. It serves as a platform for disseminating news releases and television reports, collaborating with various print, audio, and visual media outlets. Furthermore, the centre actively fosters communication channels and partnerships with domestic and international official media sources. This collaborative effort facilitates their coverage and monitoring of the conference proceedings.

Moreover, the media centre extends its services to conference participants, engaging in meetings with attendees and guests. Notably, it is outfitted with expansive electronic screens designed to showcase conference-related informational materials effectively.

Source: Saudi Press Agency