Over 410,000 Pilgrims Arrive in Madinah on Friday

The number of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah after they performed their Hajj rituals in Makkah has reached 410,043 as of Thursday, coming through air and land ports as well as the Haramain High-Speed Railway.

Statistics from the Hajj and Visit Committee revealed that a total of 26,768 pilgrims arrived in Madinah on Friday.

Regarding departures, the statistics indicated that a total of 246,874 pilgrims have left for their countries, while the number of remaining pilgrims in Madinah from various nationalities has reached 163,131.

Source: Saudi Press Agency