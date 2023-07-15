Department of Meteorology Warns of Poor Horizontal Visibility

Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be misty to foggy at places at first becomes hot daytime with some clouds and humid, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at first at places.

Offshore, it will be hazy to misty at times with scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 5 KT at first becomes Southeasterly – Northeasterly 5 – 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly Southeasterly – Northeasterly 03 – 13 KT.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers or 2 kilometers or less at places at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini-Max Messaid : : : 09:27 27 Wakrah: : 17:37 : 09:13 33 Doha: : 16:07 : 08:49 33 Al Khor: : 15:01 21:16 05:53 30 Ruwais 15:41 03:26 22:51 09:33 31 Dukhan: 20:14 08:14 14:06 01:52 28 Sunrise: 04:53 LT Sunset: 18:26 LT

Source: Qatar News Agency