‘Invest Saudi’ Concludes Waste Management, Water Investment Roadshow in Germany

Several government and private-sector bodies, under the umbrella of the national investment promotion platform “Invest Saudi,” concluded their tour in Germany.

The tour, which included Berlin, Hamburg, and Düsseldorf cities, presented investment opportunities, experiences, and plans in the water and waste management sectors.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Ministry of Investment, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu participated in the tour.

The National Center for Waste Management, the National Center for Privatization, the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), the National Water Company, the Saudi Water Partnership Company, the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) and a number of Saudi companies also took part in the tour.

The tour shed light on the investment potential in waste management and water as well as the advanced technologies in these sectors and the future of sustainable resource management.

The participating entities also showcased the Kingdom’s ambitious economic plans in various fields and the important role of the private sector in promoting high-quality services and investments in this regard.

Source: Saudi Press Agency