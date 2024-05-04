Over 4.2 Million Worshippers Perform Prayers at Prophet’s Mosque Last Week



Madinah, The Prophet’s Mosque received over 4,202,793 worshippers and visitors to perform the daily prayers during the past week, amidst comprehensive services provided by the General Authority for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque to serve, host, and care for worshippers and visitors.

In a statistical report issued by the authority on the services offered to worshippers and visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque during the past week, it indicated that 407,958 visitors had the honor of greeting the Prophet and his two companions. Additionally, 113,073 visitors performed prayers, along with 119,984 female visitors, at the Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, totaling 233,051 visitors, following the organizational procedures for crowd management and visit schedules for men and women.

The authority noted that 13,604 elderly and disabled individuals benefited from specialized services during the past week. As many as 182,422 visitors from various nationalities benefited from multilingual communication services. Furthermore, 11,0

51 individuals utilized the knowledge services available at the Prophet’s Mosque library. The exhibitions and museums received 1,574 beneficiaries, and 102,846 diverse gifts were presented to visitors.

Moreover, 13,567 guidance and counseling services were provided through the unified number and communication channels, as part of the services available for caring for worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Field services included providing on-site guidance services to 120,137 beneficiaries, as well as facilitating movement between the courtyards and gates of the Prophet’s Mosque for 43,591 visitors. Over 169,600 bottles of Zamzam water were distributed, along with 197,501 Iftar meals in designated areas for fasting individuals at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Source: Saudi Press Agency