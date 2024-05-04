Foreign Minister Heads Saudi Delegation at OIC Banjul Summit



Banjul: Deputizing for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah led the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s delegation at the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference, held in Banjul under the theme “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development.”

At the summit, Prince Faisal emphasized the unwavering importance of the Palestinian issue for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) since its inception. He highlighted the OIC’s role as the voice of the Islamic world, actively supporting the Palestinian people and calling for a just solution that secures their legitimate rights, as outlined by international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The foreign minister condemned the recent escalation in violence in Palestine, underscoring the Kingdom’s tireless efforts, alongside partner nations, to protect Palestinian civilians and deliver humanitarian aid. He reiterated the Kingdom’s dema

nds for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance, and a path towards peace that allows Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination and establish an independent state.

Building on its presidency of the previous summit, Prince Faisal highlighted the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to fostering unified action across the Muslim world. This includes addressing threats shared by Islamic nations, defending the sanctity of Islamic symbols and the Holy Quran, and combating hatred, racism, and Islamophobia.

The minister emphasized Saudi Arabia’s unwavering dedication to uniting Muslim voices, strengthening the OIC’s role in conflict resolution, and promoting regional and global peace and security. He underscored the Kingdom’s stance against terrorism, emphasizing its national and international efforts to disrupt terrorist financing.

Prince Faisal urged support for ongoing peace efforts in Yemen, seeking a comprehensive political solution that eases the Yemeni peop

le’s suffering and bolsters their economic and development goals.

He emphasized the need for stability in Syria, stressing the importance of preserving the country’s unity, identity, security, and territorial integrity. He called for continued support for efforts to combat terrorist organizations and armed militias, as well as to disrupt drug smuggling through Syria, essential for creating a safe environment conducive to the return of Syrian refugees.

The minister stressed the importance of a unified and sovereign Sudan, where state institutions can function effectively and the Sudanese people can avoid further conflict.

Prince Faisal reaffirmed the Kingdom’s resolute support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and regional integrity in accordance with international law. He expressed the Kingdom’s hope that the recent UN resolution lifting the arms embargo will bolster Somalia’s path towards peace and stability.

Source: Saudi Press Agency