The Yemeni forces’ offensive capacities are still at most sound, the ‘New York Times’ quoted 2 US officials as saying following the American-British airstrikes.

Finding Yemeni forces’ targets are harder than the US thought, the officials said, as the 60 strikes harmed only 20 to 30 percent of the Yemeni forces’ offensive abilities.

Most of the Yemeni offensive capacities are assembled on mobile launchers that can be very easily moved or concealed, they added.

Source: Yemen News Agency