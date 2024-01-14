Escalation continues in Gaza as Israeli forces launch airstrikesZionist army arrests civilians in West Bank

Gaza: The Gaza Strip on Sunday witnessed a surge in violence with dozens of Palestinian deaths as Israeli forces carried out a relentless series of airstrikes, artillery bombardments, and naval attacks across various regions.

Palestinian sources reported the recovery of 50 martyrs from under the rubble following the targeted shelling of a three-story residential building in the densely populated Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City. The majority of the casualties, including the wounded, were swiftly transported to Al-Shifa and Al-Muamalani hospitals in the city.

The neighborhoods of Sabra and Zaytoun also experienced significant losses, with five Palestinians losing their lives and ten others sustaining injuries. Additionally, the artillery and naval forces of the occupying power targeted civilian homes in the Tal Al-Hawa area and Sheikh Ajleen, causing further destruction with a barrage of shells.

The Sawarha region, situated in the heart of the Gaza Strip, witnessed the recovery of three martyrs from under th

e rubble after a residence was deliberately targeted west of the camp. Six more martyrs were retrieved from the camps of Maghazi and Breij, with immediate transportation to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Further south in the Strip, over 30 Palestinians, including numerous children and women, tragically lost their lives due to airstrikes targeting residential areas in the central and eastern parts of Khan Yunis. The casualties were promptly transported to the European and Kamal Nasser hospitals.

Rafah city, in the southern part of the Strip, also bore witness to a devastating toll, with at least 23 Palestinians losing their lives. This occurred as two houses in the city center and a vehicle on the western road were specifically targeted. Many of the victims were displaced persons, and they were transported to Abu Yousef Al-Najjar and Al-Kuwaiti hospitals.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has now persisted for a staggering 100 days, resulting in a grim tally of approximately 2

3,843 martyrs, 60,317 injuries, and over 7,000 individuals reported missing. The collateral damage extends beyond the human cost, with widespread destruction of homes and vital infrastructure, according to the latest reports from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Source: Jordan News Agency

The Zionist army on Sunday raided different parts of the West Bank and arrested several Palestinian civilians, including two brothers of the late Saleh al-Arouri, triggering clashes with youths, the Palestinian media center reported.

In Jenin, tens of Israeli military vehicles arrived last night and sieged the main gateway of Jenin Camp, before armed clashes erupted with civilians downtown the city.

Palestinian reporters and activists dubbed the clashes as fierce, as the youths used explosive devices against the bulldozers that swept away the City’s streets.

Nablus City was raided by enemy troops that broke into homes and arrested two Palestinian youths in the Northern Mont.

The Israeli forces arrested one youth in Taqu’a town, southeast Bethlehem, and stormed into al-Jalazon Camp, north Ramallah.

Deir Samt witnessed clashes pitting Palestinian civilians against Zionist armed forces that fired live ammos and teargas bombs, erected military barriers and altered a civil house into military barracks.

Sou

rce: Yemen News Agency