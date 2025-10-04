National Dam Safety Committee Submits Report on Dams’ Readiness for Rainy Season

Amman: In its report, the National Dam Safety Committee discussed the safety of dams and their preparedness for the forthcoming rainy season. After touring every dam location in the Kingdom and assessing their preparedness for the forthcoming 2025-2026 rainy season, the report was turned in. The safety of all these essential infrastructure to manage and receive the volumes of water streaming into them during the impending rainy season was also evaluated.

According to Jordan News Agency, after receiving the report, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al-Saud instructed all water sector employees on Thursday to act responsibly and professionally in order to implement all plans created to deal with any emergency or flooding caused by rainwater in all regions of the Kingdom during the upcoming rainy season. He also instructed them to promptly prepare the operations and control rooms at the ministry’s headquarters. This information was reported in a press release from the Ministry of Water.

In order to maintain the highest possible returns from the rainy seasons throughout the Kingdom, the Jordan Valley Authority confirmed that its technical staff performed all necessary maintenance, equipped it, and guaranteed the safety of all its facilities. They also cleaned flood channels and valleys of all water facilities. This is because of the significance of these essential facilities in the context of the national trends to increase water harvesting in order to secure food, promote economic life, and supply water for all needs as part of the Strategic Water Plan 2023-2040 and the Economic Modernization Vision.

In order to ensure the effectiveness of these dams’ performance and preparedness during rainy seasons and floods, the National Dam Safety Committee is a specialized national committee that consists of water experts with expertise in field inspection work, as well as technicians and engineers with expertise. They also monitor the flow of dams, follow up on the readings of all devices and measurements related to water discharge, analyze and study them, and make sure that this information is regularly sent to the main operations and control center at the ministry’s headquarters, the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), and the appropriate authorities.