Aqaba Governor Inspects JD3m Desert Highway Rehabilitation Project

Aqaba: Aqaba Governor Ayman Awaysheh on Thursday inspected the Desert Highway maintenance and improvement works between Humaymah and Quweira, a 14-kilometer project implemented by the Aqaba Governorate Public Works Directorate under the fourth phase of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing’s rehabilitation plan, at a total cost of JD 3 million. During the inspection tour, Awaysheh reviewed the progress of works and was briefed on the project’s timetable and implementation plan, which is scheduled for completion within 180 days. He also examined traffic safety measures and directed relevant authorities to strengthen road safety by installing additional warning and guidance signs to protect both road users and workers.

According to Jordan News Agency, the governor stressed that the Humaymah-Quweira desert road is a strategic artery within the national transport network, vital for commercial and tourism traffic and for strengthening links between production areas and Aqaba’s logistical ports. He added that its improvement will raise the efficiency of land transport, enhance supply chain sustainability, and reinforce Aqaba’s role as a key economic, trade, and tourism hub.

For his part, Aqaba Governorate Public Works Director Mohammad Kassasbeh said the project is progressing on schedule and is being carried out in two phases in both directions. It includes rehabilitating pavement layers, improving safety features, and upgrading infrastructure in accordance with technical standards. He noted that the project is part of the ministry’s annual plan to maintain vital roads and aims to improve efficiency on a route heavily used by trucks and tourist vehicles. He added that work teams are monitoring on-site implementation to ensure quality and have adopted necessary measures to safeguard workers and travelers.

Kassasbeh highlighted that the project will ease traffic flow, reduce accidents, and strengthen connectivity between southern regions and Aqaba Governorate, thereby supporting economic development and facilitating transport.