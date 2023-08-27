  • Date: August 28, 2023
  • Date: August 28, 2023

QSE General Index Closes 0.21 Percent Higher

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed today’s trading up by 21.80 points, or by 0.21 percent, to the level of 10,386.51 points.

During today’s session, 136,990,021 shares were traded, with a value of QR 294,362,109.038, as a result of the implementation of 10,724 deals in all sectors.

The shares of 25 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 18 other companies decreased, while seven companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 613,852,681,916.130, compared to QR 612,313,254,520.81, in the previous session.

Source: Qatar News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages