QSE General Index Closes 0.21 Percent Higher

The general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed today’s trading up by 21.80 points, or by 0.21 percent, to the level of 10,386.51 points.

During today’s session, 136,990,021 shares were traded, with a value of QR 294,362,109.038, as a result of the implementation of 10,724 deals in all sectors.

The shares of 25 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 18 other companies decreased, while seven companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 613,852,681,916.130, compared to QR 612,313,254,520.81, in the previous session.

Source: Qatar News Agency