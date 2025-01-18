Gaza Health Ministry: 23 Killed, Raise War Toll to 46,899

Gaza: Israeli forces killed 23 Palestinians and injured 83 in three massacres across the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday.

According to Jordan News Agency, the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry reported that the death toll has reached 46,899 with total injuries amounting to 110,725. The report also mentioned that many victims remain under the rubble of bombed-out buildings or on roads that are inaccessible to ambulances and rescue crews. These statistics are part of the ministry’s latest update on casualties on the 470th day of the ongoing war.