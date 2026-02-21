Modigliani Leads Templum’s Major International Auction

This auction, to be held on February 25 in Barcelona, marks a milestone in the European art season. Templum Fine Art Auctions presents an extraordinary selection of works spanning centuries of art history, from the Late Gothic period to Contemporary Art, featuring pieces of outstanding historical significance

BARCELONA, SPAIN – Comunicae – 21 February 2026 – Templum Fine Art Auctions presents one of the most ambitious sales of the season, to be held on February 25 in Barcelona, bringing together a carefully curated selection of works spanning from the Late Gothic period to Contemporary Art. The catalogue stands out for the quality, historical significance, and strong international provenance of the pieces included.

Among the leading lots is an exceptional Amedeo Modigliani, dated circa 1918 and belonging to the celebrated cycle of nus created during the artist’s mature period. Formerly in European collections and accompanied by documentation and registration in the Archives Légales Amedeo Modigliani, the work is presented as one of the central highlights of the sale, with a starting price of €2,500,000.

Twentieth-century art is further represented by Three Jackies (1964), a triptych by Andy Warhol, part of the iconic series dedicated to Jacqueline Kennedy following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The work retains documented provenance dating back to the 1970s and maintains direct links to Warhol’s original Factory in New York, reinforcing its historical relevance within the context of Pop Art.

The sale also includes a remarkable painting attributed to the Master of Guebwiller, active in the Rhineland at the end of the 15th century and a refined example of the International Late Gothic style; a vibrant avant-garde scene by Natalia Goncharova, dated circa 1912–1913, created at the height of her experimentation within the Russian avant-garde; as well as an early work by Théodore Géricault, connected to his academic study of Rubensian models, with a price of €175,000.

The selection is further complemented by 16th-century Flemish works, late 19th-century Catalan painting, and 19th-century historical curiosities, forming an exceptional journey through key moments in the history of art.

With this sale, Templum Fine Art Auctions consolidates its position as one of the European auction houses with the strongest international projection, committed to works with clear provenance, solid documentation, and a high level of artistic quality.