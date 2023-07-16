Ministry of Health: Over 16,000 Pilgrims Receive Medical Care in Madinah

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has rendered medical services to a significant number of pilgrims in Madinah through seasonal health centers. From 20 to 27 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 AH, a total of 16,447 pilgrims received medical care as part of the comprehensive services prepared by MOH to ensure the well-being of pilgrims during their stay in Madinah.

MOH highlighted that such medical attention is part of the government’s commitment to providing pioneering services that adhere to the highest quality standards. These services are available round the clock at all air and land arrival and departure ports throughout the Hajj season.

Source: Saudi Press Agency