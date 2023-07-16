Agency for Affairs of Prophet’s Mosque Organizes Intensive Quran Memorizing Course

The Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque is organizing an intensive course for memorizing the Holy Quran and Islamic texts in the proximity of the Prophet’s Mosque, in Madinah. So far, 2,037 students enrolled in the course. Enrolment is open until the 16th of Muharram.

For the memorization of the Holy Quran, 912 courses were held, attended by 14,779 students, while 522 sessions were held for studying Islamic texts, attended by 8,216 students so far.

Source: Saudi Press Agency