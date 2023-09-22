Germany provides pound 22.4 million grant agreement to support education sector in Jordan

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, yesterday, and Director of the German Development Bank in Jordan, Mark Schwiete, in the presence of German Ambassador in Amman, Bertram von Moltke, signed a grant agreement provided by the German Development Bank (KfW), to support the education sector in Jordan, a statement issued, on Friday, by the ministry said. At a total of 22.4 million euros, the grant aims at financing the salaries of the additional teachers working in afternoon shifts at the schools of the Ministry of Education, the statement added. The grant agreement will fund teachers’ salaries for the academic year 2023/2024, which is one of the projects under the Jordan Response Plan. Toukan said the grant is part of the commitments made by the German government to support the implementation of the Ministry of Education’s plan to accelerate access to formal education for Syrian refugee children, in a way that does not affect the quality of education for Jordanian students. She added that Germany is one of Jordan’s key partners in the development and reform process, and its assistance contributes to supporting important vital sectors. For his part, Moltke praised the development and reform efforts in Jordan and its role in hosting Syrian refugees during the recent period, stressing his country’s commitment to supporting Amman to overcome the various challenges it faces.

Source: Jordan News Agency