  • Date: May 6, 2024
Minister of Municipality Meets Oman’s Housing and Urban Planning Minister

HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met with HE Minister of Housing and Urban Planning of the Sultanate of Oman Dr. Khalfan Al Shuaili.

They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in the fields of urban planning, infrastructure, smart cities, and various areas of common interest.

HE the Minister of Municipality highlighted the comprehensive urban renaissance unfolding in the State of Qatar, a testament to the unwavering commitment towards the realization of Qatar Vision 2030.

Source: Qatar News Agency

