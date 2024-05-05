Ashghal Starts Construction of Stormwater Drainage Tunnel to Protect Vital Assets (CARP)

Doha: The Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ announced the commencement of construction of a stormwater drainage tunnel within the Critical Asset Resilience Programme (CARP), with the aim of protecting vital assets as part of the Flood Prevention Scheme – Phase 3 (Doha South).

Manager of the Drainage Networks Projects Department at Ashghal Eng. Khalid Saif Al Khayareen explained that the project comes within the Authority’s efforts to protect people and assets from the negative impacts of rainwater accumulation in several vital areas in Doha South, the most important of which is the intersection of Mohammed bin Thani Street and Ahmed bin Ali Street, Hamad Hospital tunnel and the surrounding areas, in addition to a number of government facilities and institutions in the area, including the Ministry of Interior, the Shura Council, the Fire Station Museum, and others.

In line with the sustainable development objectives and the Qatar National Strategy for Environment and Climate Change, the project will provide

a long-term solution to reduce rainwater accumulation in the aforementioned areas instead of relying on the use of temporary pumps during the rainy season. these works would increase road safety and enhance the protection of public and private assets therein, Eng. Khalid Saif Al Khayareen underlined.

The project work includes constructing a stormwater drainage tunnel with a length of approximately 1.7 km and a diametre of 1,400 mm. Excavation work will be conducted at depths ranging between 7 and 10 meters below the ground level using a tunnel boring machine, with the aim of reducing the impact of the works on traffic and on the area residents and institutions.

It is expected that the construction of the stormwater drainage tunnel will be completed in Q4 of 2024.

Source: Qatar News Agency