President of the Republic of The Gambia Meets Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

HE President of the Republic of The Gambia President Adama Barrow met with HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi on the margins of the 15th Islamic Summit Conference, held in Banjul, Gambia.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs conveyed, during the meeting, the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Republic of The Gambia and His Highness’ wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and the Government and people of The Gambia continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of The Gambia entrusted HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar enduring progress, development, and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Source: Qatar News Agency