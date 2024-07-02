Minister of Defense Arrives in Ankara on an Official Visit

Ankara: Following the directives of the Saudi leadership, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Turkish capital of Ankara today for an official visit.

Upon their arrival, the Saudi minister received a warm welcome at Ankara Esenboga Airport from the President of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, Prof. Haluk Gorgun, along with several high-ranking officials.

During this visit, the minister will engage in a series of meetings aimed at discussing bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation between the two brotherly countries, and addressing matters of mutual interest.

Source: Saudi Press Agency