Checking out alternative energy station project’s location in Taiz



Taiz province, Taha Al-Burahi, along with the Director General of the Water Corporation, Muhammad Ibrahim, inspected the site of the alternative energy station project located in Al-Qarf in Al-Ta’iziyah District, and the warehouse yard of Local Water and Sanitation Corporation, worth one million and 200 thousand dollars, funded by UNICEF.

In the first phase, the project aims to operate seven water wells belonging to the corporation with a modern central control mechanism at the station.

Agent Al-Burahi appreciated the efforts made by the leadership of the local institution and the staff working on the project to improve the services provided to citizens.

On the other hand, the province’s agent inspected the progress of work in the branch of the General Authority for Land, Survey and Urban Planning, and heard from the Director General of the authority branch, Adel Mahyoub, an explanation about the progress of work, what has been accomplished in the urban planning program, and the obstacles facing performan

ce.

Source: Yemen News Agency