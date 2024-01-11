Meeting in Sa’ada discusses technical procedures for activating province’s weapons



A meeting in Sa’ada province today,Thursday, headed by Governor Muhammad Jaber Awad, discussed the technical procedures to activate the weapon of boycott of Zionist, American and European products ,goods and companies supporting the Zionist entity.

The meeting, which was attended by Deputy Governor Muhammad Hussein Baydan, Director of Security and Intelligence in the province, Major General Mutlaq Al-Marani, and Director of the Office of Industry and Trade in the province, Khaled Al-Dhiban, discussed via the display screen ways to encourage local products to ensure sufficiency of alternative goods and support local industrial products.

He urged the commercial and societal sectors to activate the weapon of a comprehensive boycott of American products and goods as a minimum duty to support the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.

Awad considered the weapon of boycott as one of the forms of steadfastness and stability in American-Zionist enemy’s face.

Meanwhile, the Directors of Security and Int

elligence, Al-Marani, and Al-Dhiban Industry Office stressed the necessity of community awareness of the importance of activating the weapon of boycotting American and Zionist products, because of its effective impact on the enemies and their economy.

The meeting approved the implementation of an information campaign through the media, to identify goods and educate society about boycotted and alternative products under the supervision of the Office of Industry and the Chamber of Commerce, and to emphasize the suspension of goods and products included in the boycott list, starting with the main customs ports, not to allow or authorize their import in the future, and to support alternatives to local products and goods.

The meeting recommended to the office of Industry, the Chamber of Commerce, Customs to merchants, producers , importers to facilitate alternative products , provide them with specifications and quantities that meet the needs of the local market.

Source: Yemen News Agency