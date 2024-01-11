Crimes of US-Saudi aggression on January 11



On this day, January 11, the US-Saudi aggression committed crimes against the Yemeni people, killing and injuring dozens of people and destroying public and private property.

On January 11, 2016, five citizens were martyred and a woman was injured in a raid launched by the aggression’s air force on a car carrying displaced people from Marib province in Naqil Fardha Nihm a rea in Nihm district in Sana’a province.

A citizen was martyred and three others were injured in the aggression’s aircraft targeting a citizen’s car on the public road in Serwah district in Marib province. The aggression warplanes launched a series of raids on Mount Hailan and al-Mashjah area of the district, and raids on Majzar district.

A citizen was martyred and another was injured in the aggression’s Apache helicopters bombing a car that was on the public road in the city of Mocha in Taiz province. The aggression warplanes also launched a raid on al-Arbaeen Street, and another raid on Hayel Hill in Salah district.

The enemy aircraft

launched several raids on the People’s Palace, east of the city of Taiz, resulting in damage to many homes and nearby service facilities. The aggression warplanes also launched other raids on al-Harir area in al-Ta’iziyah district, and the home of businessman Tawfiq Abdul Rahim in al-Salal neighborhood, which led to its destruction.

The aggression aircraft destroyed the Martyr Saif al-Sawadi Hospital in al-Sawadiyah district in Bayda province, and caused damage to residential buildings adjacent to it. The aggression warplanes launched six raids on the house of Sheikh Hassan Yahya Sorour in al-Ghail district in Jawf province, which led to its destruction and damage to a number of neighboring homes. The aggression warplanes also targeted the areas of al-Salamat and Jabal Shehat, Aqaba area and al-Ghail area, which led to the destruction of three houses, and a drone launched a series of raids on Aber Valley in al-Ghail.

The aggression aircraft launched a raid on Rujam area in Bani Hashish district of Sana’a pr

ovince, two raids on Jabal al-Tawil in Saraf area, which led to damage in neighboring residential neighborhoods, a raid on Beit Dahra area in Arhab district, and three raids on Sana’a International Airport.

In Sa’ada province, the aggression aircraft launched three raids on Dabish gas station in the al-Saifi area in Sahar district, causing great destruction. The aggression also launched a series of raids on citizens’ homes and farms in al-Zahir district, and raids on citizens’ homes in Ma’bar area of Majz district, and a Saudi missile bombardment targeted various sites. In Razih district, the aircraft targeted the communications network in Sahar district, and various areas in the district. They also launched a raid on al-Sari area and another on Matara area.

The aggression aircraft launched a series of raids on al-Hamzah area in Ibb province, and five raids on Qaa al-Jami’ area in al-Sabra district, Ibb province, resulting in material losses in buildings and service facilities. The aggression warplanes also

launched a series of raids on archaeological buildings in al-Marazim and al-Halifa archaeological sites in al-Hijlah region, north of the historic city of Kawkaban in Shibam district al Mahweet province, which led to the complete destruction of an ancient archaeological building called Saqif al-Marazem, which is one of the ancient archaeological monuments that was used to shelter passers-by, and caused severe damage to ancient historical and archaeological buildings close to the site, including parts of the ancient walls and buildings of Kawkaban Castle, and the blocking of the road, destroying the asphalt road to the entrance to Kawkaban city.

The enemy aircraft launched two raids on al-Farsh area in Haradh district in Hajjah province, targeting citizen farms in Kilo 16 in Hodeida province, and a raid on the government complex in al-Munira district in the province.

On this day in 2017, two citizens were martyred in a raid launched by the aggression’s aircraft on the port of Hodeida, and three raids were la

unched on the coastal defense in the al-Salif district, and two raids on al-Hali district in the province.

A citizen was shot dead by Saudi border guards in the village of al-Dahrah in al-Yazid area of Munabeh border district in Sa’ada province, while aircraft launched a raid on a house in the village of Gharaba in Ramadiyyat region, and another on al-Sabah area in al-Zahir district.

In the same province, al-Sheikh and al-Omar areas in Munabeh district were subjected to Saudi missile and artillery bombardment, while the aircraft launched two raids on a valley in al-Zahir District, and five raids on al-Majja’ and al-Tha’ban areas in Baqim district.

The aggression aircraft targeted the maintenance area in al-Thawra district in Sana’a with five raids, which led to severe damage to citizens’ homes and public and private property. They launched nine raids on Kahboub in Lahj province and the city of Dhubab in Taiz province, and five raids on al-Qatab area in Nihm district in Sana’a province.

The aggression airc

raft launched two raids on al-Hajlan area in Serwah district in Marib province, a raid on Haradh district, and another raid on al-Rakib area in Kushar district in the Hajjah province, which resulted in a water truck being damaged and the road partially blocked.

The aggression aircraft dropped a cluster bomb on Wadi Jarah in Jizan and launched a raid below Jabal al-Dud and a similar raid on the balcony in Najran region.

On January 11, 2018, two citizens were martyred in three raids by the aggression aircraft that targeted the tents of nomadic Bedouins in Akwan area of al-Safra district in Sa’ada province. A raid was also launched on Majz district and five raids on Wadi Al Abu Jubara and sl-Fara’ area in Ketaf district, while various areas in Munabeh district were subjected to Saudi missile and artillery bombardment behind the scenes, damaging citizens’ farms and roads.

The aggression aircraft targeted with a raid Mount Shabakat Nata’ in Bayda province, and launched a raid on Mustaba district in Hajjah provi

nce. The aggression’s Apache helicopters bombed with 31 missiles the villages of Hamidah and Qamar in Jizan, while the warplanes launched a raid on Majazah in Asir region.

The enemy aircraft launched two raids on the Military Works Department in Shu’ub district in Sana’a, causing damage to citizens’ homes and public and private property, and launched two raids on the Haifan district in Taiz province.

On this day in 2019, the aggression aircraft destroyed in a raid the communications network in Jabal al Salah in Rahub area of Bart al-Anan district in Jawf province.

In Hodeida province, the mercenaries of the aggression fired 60 artillery shells, including 52 artillery shells towards the south, east, and west of al-Tuhaita district, and eight mortar shells from the west of al-Hashidi factory to the west of the ship and around al-Awdi factories, in addition to launching a guided missile that targeted the house of citizen Maher Abdullah Mahfoudh in dl-Durayhimi, destroying and burning it completely.

The merce

naries also opened fire from various medium and light weapons towards the south, east, and west of al-Tuhaita, from the Maqbana Triangle towards the southeast of Hays district, from around the College of Engineering to 50th Street, and from the building east of the mosque towards Kilo 16.

The aggression aircraft launched six raids on Baqim district, 21 raids on Ketaf district, six raids on al-Buqa’ in Sa’ada province, four raids on Serwah district in Marib province, nine raids on Nihm district in Sana’a province, four raids on Haradh district, and three raids on Hayran district in Hajjah province.

On January 11, 2020, a child was martyred and his brother was injured by the explosion of a cluster bomb left over from the aggression in Ketaf district of Sa’ada province, and a missile and artillery bombardment targeted populated villages in Razih border district.

The mercenaries bombed with more than 30 artillery shells towards the east of al-Udayn Triangle in Hays district in Hodeida province, and a military

bulldozer created new fortifications for them north of al-Ku’i village in al-Durayhimi district, while the mercenaries bombed with more than seven artillery shells the village of al-Shajn, and citizens’ property was damaged as a result of artillery shelling on the city.

The aggression aircraft targeted Rahba district with two raids, and one raid in Mahlia district in Marib province, and launched four raids on Khub Washaaf district, east of Jawf province.

The Saudi army targeted, with more than 20 rocket and artillery shells, villages and farms of citizens in al-Zahir district in Sa’ada province, and the aircraft launched a raid on Nati’ district in Bayda province.

On January 11, 2022, citizen Musaed Yahya Hussein al-Tahifi was martyred and citizen Faris Hizam al-Tahifi was injured in a raid by the aggression’s air force that targeted residential homes in the village of al-Bouthaif in Harib district of Marib province.

The aggression aircraft also launched a series of raids on the districts of Harib and al-

Juba, causing significant damage to citizens’ homes, farms, and property.

A child was injured by shrapnel from an artillery shell fired by the aggression mercenaries at their house in Hais district of Hodeida province, while the aircraft launched two raids on al-Jabaliya area in al-Tuhaita district, and two raids on al-Jarahi district. The mercenaries created fortifications in Hais and al-Jabaliya areas, and bombed several areas in the governorate with 107 artillery shells and various bullets.

In Sa’ada province, the aggression aircraft launched four raids targeting the communications network in al-Abdin area, three raids on the communications network in Alaf area in Sahar district, a raid on the communications network in Jabal Ajla in Haidan district, a raid on the communications network in Razih district, and a raid on Ketaf District.

The enemy aircraft launched 20 raids on Ain and Hareeb districts in Shabwa province, 14 raids on al-Wadi district, four raids on al-Juba district in Marib province, and tar

geted al-Yatma area in Khub Washaaf district in Jawf province with three raids, and three raids on al-Sawadiyah district in Bayda province.

The aggression aircraft launched 44 raids on Bayhan and Ain districts in Shabwa province, eight raids on Balq area in al-Wadi district, six raids on al-Juba district, and two raids on Madghal district in Marib province, resulting in significant damage to citizens’ homes, farms, and public and private property.

Source: Yemen News Agency