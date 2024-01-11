General People’s Congress praises speech contents of Mujahid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi & calls for marches



The General People’s Congress called on the masses of the Yemeni people, at the forefront of which are the leaders and bases of the conference, its coalition and supporters, to go out and actively participate in the million-man marches tomorrow afternoon, Friday, in Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, and the rest of the squares in the provinces, in response to an invitation from Nusra Al-Aqsa Committee.

The conference affirmed in a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that the honorable exit expresses the positions of the Yemeni people in support of, and advocacy for the Palestinians and Gaza in particular against the war of extermination to which they are being subjected by the Zionist enemy supported by America and Europe.

The General People’s Congress blessed the operations of the Yemeni armed forces to respond to the American aggression, stressing its rejection of any attempts to justify the American attacks with false justifications, stressing that any coalit

ion formed in this regard will fail as the previous aggression coalition failed thanks to the steadfastness of the Yemeni people.

The People’s Congress statement reaffirmed its position in support of the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinians to liberate their land and establish their independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Source: Yemen News Agency