Meeting chaired by Bin Habtoor reviews preparations for Infrastructure Investment Conference



Today’s meeting, chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, reviewed today,Saturday,the progress of preparations for the first infrastructure investment conference scheduled to be held during the next short period.

During the meeting, which included the Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister for Services and Development Affairs, Dr. Hussein Maqbouli, the Ministers of Transport, Abdul-Wahab Al-Durra, and the Ministers of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Muhammad Al-Bukhaiti, the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Mutahar Al-Marouni, and the Chairman of the General Authority for Investment, Yasser Al-Mansour, the investment cards prepared by the General Authority for Investment in cooperation with the authorities were reviewed.

Concerns scheduled to be presented during the conference in the vital sectors of infrastructure.

Dr. Bin Habtoor directed the ministries and concerned authorities, in coordination with the General Investment Authority, to complete the technical , legal documents and feasibi

lity studies for the projects scheduled to be presented at the conference.

He stressed the need for the readiness of the relevant authorities in the investment sector to achieve a positive presence, especially related to incentives and promotional facilities, especially tax and customs competition, at the regional level.

He praised the various preparatory efforts made by the ministries, relevant authorities and the General Investment Authority to ensure that the conference produces the desired results, foremost among which is strengthening the partnership between the government and the private sector in implementing vital projects in the field of infrastructure.