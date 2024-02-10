Al-Musawa discusses ways to provide and secure oil derivatives in province



A meeting in Taiz province today, Saturday, headed by the Acting Governor of Taiz, Ahmed Amin Al-Masawa, discussed issues related to oil derivatives and their insurance in the province, especially for service institutions and facilities, specifically health care.

The meeting, which included the director of Taiz Oil Company branch, Zaki Suleiman Abdul-Jabbar, touched on finding a suitable ground for establishing model stations suitable for the province in proportion to the population density , its area, and completing the historic Moaz bin Jabal well project funded by oil company.

The meeting was attended by the Governor’s Undersecretary, Muhammad Hazza Al-Husseini, the Deputy Director of the Company Branch, Majid Al-Qutini, Ali Al-Qalai, and a number of specialists.