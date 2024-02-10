Relatively cold weather forecast Saturday-JMDMeeting chaired by Mughalis discusses mechanisms for updating job data and issuing adjustments

Amman: The weather on Saturday will be relatively cold almost nationwide and temperatures will be pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with a weak possibility of light and scattered rain showers in Jordan’s northern and central regions, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.

According to the JMD report, temperatures will rise slightly Sunday with a relatively cold weather forecast over the mountainous areas and warm in the remaining regions.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be fair almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 15 degrees Celsius and a low of 4C, while the port city of Aqaba will see a fair 24C during the day, sliding to 11C at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency

An expanded meeting chaired by Civil Service and Insurance Minister of the caretaker government, Salim Al-Mughalis, discussed the work mechanisms related to updating job data and issuing due settlements.

In the meeting that included human resources managers and officials in public service units, Minister Al-Mughalis stressed the importance of human resources units assuming their responsibilities related to human resources planning , policies, institutional building , organizational structure, and re-engineering jobs in accordance with the requirements of updating the job database.

He pointed out that these data represent the basic foundation and main element of the ongoing transformation process in all aspects of performance and administrative work, upon which the granting of all job entitlements to the public employee is based.

The Council also confirmed that any deficiency in feeding the Ministry’s central database with the required data results in a real deficiency in meeting and completing all steps a

nd stages of institutional construction, including human resources planning and measuring the impact associated with that according to the standards and elements of performance for jobs, whether currently existing or in the future.

He praised the efforts of human resources managers and officials in achieving an advanced stage in the process of updating the required data. He urged the rest of the entities to respond quickly and fully interact so that the Ministry can make job adjustments for employees of the entities to whom adjustments have not previously been issued.