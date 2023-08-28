Shura Council denounces Niger’s external interventions

The Shura Council condemned foreign interventions, particularly by France and its European and Western allies, in Niger’s internal affairs.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Shura Council considered that an uprising was taking place in Niger against the puppet regime of the world’s arrogance countries foremost among which was France and America, a popular will rejecting external interventions and dictates that must be respected.

The council affirmed solidarity with the Republic and people of the Niger, in the face of France’s blatant provocation of the Niger people, who rejected foreign guardianship and foreign agendas.

“No State has the right to intervene directly or indirectly, for any reason whatsoever, in the internal and external affairs of another State, in particular as stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations, which requires all States not to use force against the sovereignty or political independence of States”. The statement said.

The statement deplored the silence of the United Nations and its disregard for what is going on in Niger of foreign interference. Confirmed that the establishment and maintain it and promotion of international peace and security was based on freedom, equality, self-determination, independence and respect for States’ sovereignty.

It considered the international movements with ECOWAS in Africa have been a flagrant and simultaneous violation of peoples’ freedom, sovereignty, independence and political, economic, social and cultural development and endanger international peace and security.

The Shura Council noted that the United Nations must take into account the relevant resolutions, in particular those containing the declaration on the strengthening of International Security, as well as the declaration on the inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of States and the protection of their independence and sovereignty.

The statement called on Western States not to ignore Niger’s right to self-determination and to respect Niger’s popular will to self-determination and the right to choose those who govern it and preserve its sovereignty and national wealth.

The Shura Council’s statement reaffirmed that any blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Niger and others is a miserable attempt by the forces of arrogance to make a new hotbed of conflict on the African continent aimed at stirring up discord and chaos in order to plunder the wealth and bounties of countries.

Source: Yemen News Agency