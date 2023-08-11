Mauritanian Mufti: Kingdom’s Efforts in Serving Islam and Muslims Appreciated

The Grand Mufti of Mauritania and Imam of the Great Mosque, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Murabit Al-Shanqeeti, has stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in various areas of Islamic action across the world are widely appreciated, noting that aspects of the “Communication and Integration” conference address the needs of the Islamic nation.

He made the remarks as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawa and Guidance, is scheduled to organize an Islamic conference titled “Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World” in Makkah between Muharram 26 and 27, with the participation of 80 scholars and muftis from 85 countries.

Al-Shanqeeti stressed the importance of the conference in unifying the efforts of scholars, muftis and religious departments worldwide in facing changes and developments brought about by several modern issues that need insight into Sharia sciences to address them.

Source: Saudi Press Agency