Mass march in Dhamar to confirm continuation of mobilization to support Gaza



The city of Dhamar witnessed on Friday a mass march condemning the continuation of the Zionist massacres in the Gaza Strip, and the lax positions of the Arab Islamic regimes, and to emphasize the Yemeni position in support of Gaza and the continuation of the process of mobilization and Vigilance.

During the march, the participants denounced the silence and betrayal of most Arab and Islamic countries of the Palestinian people, who have been subjected for more than 200 days to the highest levels of crime at the hands of the Zionists.

They praised the great and moving steadfastness of the mujahideen heroes in Palestine.

They affirmed the steadfastness of the Yemeni people’s position and their effective and credible movement to support the Palestinian people at all military, political, media and economic levels in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

They stressed the importance of continuing popular and official events and activities in support of the Palestinian people, and the mobilization of the

general jihadist to the training and rehabilitation camps of the General Mobilization Forces.

Source: Yemen News Agency