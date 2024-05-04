Martyrs and wounded in occupation bombing on various areas of the Gaza Strip

Gaza – Together – A number of citizens were martyred and others were injured, at dawn today, Saturday, in the bombing by occupation aircraft on several areas in the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses said that occupation aircraft bombed a house in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood, north of Gaza City, resulting in the death of a number of citizens, while a number of missing persons are still under the rubble of the targeted house.

The occupation aircraft also launched a raid targeting a house belonging to the Abu Al-Enein family on Al-Faluja Street in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, resulting in the death of a number of citizens, including children.

In the same context, two citizens were martyred as a result of the occupation aircraft targeting a home for the Al-Bilbisi family, east of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation forces have continued their aggression on land, sea and air against the Gaza Strip since the seventh of last October, which resulted in the death of 34,622 citizens, t

he majority of whom were women and children, and the injury of more than 77,867 others, while thousands of victims are still under rubble and on the roads and crews cannot Ambulance and rescue reach them.

Source: Maan News Agency