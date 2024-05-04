Saudi, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Gambia



Banjul: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on the sidelines of the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference, held in Banjul, the Republic of The Gambia.

The two ministers discussed the longstanding ties between their countries and explored avenues for further cooperation. They also addressed developments in the Middle East, foremost of which the developments in Gaza Strip and the efforts made in this regard.

Source: Saudi Press Agency