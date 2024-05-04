Saudi Arabia Remains a Top Car Market with Over 160,000 Imports in 2022-2023



Riyadh: The Saudi car market has emerged as a powerhouse, accounting for more than half of all car sales in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. This positions the Kingdom as one of the top 20 car markets globally.

Highlighting this dominance, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has recently revealed that over 160,000 cars were imported into the Kingdom during 2022-2023. The statistics show imports reaching 93,199 cars in 2023 alone, and 66,870 cars entering the country in 2022.

ZATCA Spokesperson Hamoud Al-Harbi pinpointed Japan, India, Republic of Korea, the United States, and Thailand as the leading exporters of cars to Saudi Arabia over the past two years.

Ensuring safety on the road remains a priority. The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) reports that its vehicle inspection unit meticulously examined 60,473 vehicles in 2023 to ensure compliance with the highest technical and safety standards. Additionally, SASO issued 18,150 energy efficiency certificates fo

r tire products.

Eng. Wael Al-Dhiyab, SASO’s spokesperson, emphasized the organization’s unwavering commitment to enforcing stringent standards for tire quality and safety in the Saudi market. He also highlighted SASO’s ongoing efforts to promote energy efficiency and support initiatives that contribute to product safety and economic development.

Al-Dhiyab noted a significant shift toward electric vehicles. SASO granted a staggering 465% increase in certificates of conformity for electric vehicles in 2023 over the previous year. This rise highlights the organization’s pivotal role in supporting the transition to clean energy. Furthermore, SASO issued 1,505 fuel efficiency labels for new light vehicles.

Source: Saudi Press Agency