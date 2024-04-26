Mass marches in Amran entitled ‘With Gaza, pride… mobilization’



The districts of Amran, Ayal Sareh, the two subdistricts of Ayal Hatem, and the eastern quarter of Jabal Ayal Yazid district witnessed a massive march in the square of the martyr President Saleh Al-Sammad Street in Amran city , under the slogan ‘With Gaza, pride… mobilization.’

The participants in the march, led by Governor Dr. Faisal Jaman and security, civil, military, social, educational and mobilization leaders, chanted slogans of support and support for the Palestinian resistance , denounced the massacres and grave war crimes committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza.

The districts of Khamer, Bani Sarim, Kharif, Raydah Dhibin, and Houth witnessed marches in the district centers, and the people of Sufyan district gathered in three squares in the district center, Al-Amshiyya, and Bakil Al-Sawad. The mass crowds confirmed their continued mobilization to support the Palestinians.

They denounced the continuation of the Zionist enemy, supported by the United States and Europe, in committing heinous massacre

s on the residents of Gaza Strip, stressing their continued support for the people , the Palestinian resistance and their oppression.

Marches in support of the Palestinian people were organized in the districts of Al-Asha, Qaflat Adhar, Maswar, Habour Dhalmiya, Shahara, and Sawir in the district squares of the districts, Izal Al-Akum, Ayal Yahya, and Al-Thuluth in the Jabal Ayal Yazid district. Marches in support of the Palestinians were also held in the district of Thala’a and witnessed two marches in the squares of the city of Thalaa and Hababa.

Participants in the marches stressed their firm stance in the face of the tyranny to which the nation , the Palestinian and Yemeni peoples in particular are exposed.

Statements issued by the marches saluted the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinians struggling to liberate themselves from Zionist gangs, congratulating the specific jihadist operations of the valiant Palestinian resistance.

It condemned in the strongest terms the Zionist crimes against the Pal

estinian people, the most heinous and brutal of which were the mass massacres revealed by the large mass graves.

The data confirmed that the sons of Imran are continuing to mobilize for training and rehabilitation camps with momentum , high morale and graduating tens of thousands of trained fighters in preparation for fighting any battle within the framework of the Yemeni position in support of the Palestinians.

It blessed the ongoing and effective operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces in the battle of the ‘Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad’ and the confrontation in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean, which fully achieved their goals, calling for more strikes that heal the hearts of a faithful people.

The sons of Imran also blessed the continuing and painful operations of the enemy inside the occupied territories at the hands of the Mujahideen in Palestine or on the occupied northern front with the heroes of Hezbollah and the resistance movements in Lebanon and the operations of the Iraqi pe

ople’s heroes and the terrifying operations of the Zionist enemy entity.

The statements called on the Arab , Islamic peoples and the free people of the world to activate the weapon of economic boycott of American , Israeli goods , products and the companies that support them, because of this economic impact on the Zionist enemy and a strong tributary to the economic battle with the enemy.

Source: Yemen News Agency