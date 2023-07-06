Marib province celebrates “Wilayah” day with mass events in six arenas

The people of Marib province celebrated today the anniversary of the state’s day, with mass activities in six arenas under the slogan ” W Ansar Min Nasrih.”

Where the crowds gathered in the squares of Serwah, Al-Jouba, Majzar, Harib Al-Qarameesh, Bidbidah and Mahlia from the various directorates of the province, and chanted folk songs and dances expressing joy at the occasion and renewing loyalty and love for Imam Ali, peace be upon him.

The people of Marib expressed joy and celebration of the anniversary of “Wilayah” Day, adherence to and attachment to the approach of the greatest Messenger, may God’s prayers be upon him and his family, and Imam Ali, peace be upon him, and emulated their path in confronting the forces of aggression and arrogance, rejecting American hegemony and tutelage, and championing the nation’s causes.

Serwah Square:

Where the people of the Serwah district gathered in Serwah Square, in the presence of the governor, Ali Taiman, and local and military leaders.

In the event, a number of speeches were delivered by the Undersecretary of the First Province, Muhammad Alwan, and from the Third Military Region, Malik Al-Marani, and the cultural activist, Abu Hassan Al-Washli. In their entirety, she indicated that the memory of the Guardianship Day is an educational station in acquiring the values and principles that Imam Ali adorned, and renewing the covenant and loyalty to the Commander of the Faithful and the flags guidance.

The square of the northern square “Abattoir of Medghal Raghwan”:

While the people of the districts of Majzar, Medghal and Raghwan gathered in Al-Jawf Junction Square to celebrate the occasion with paragraphs of folklore that expressed joy on this occasion and its importance to the Yemeni people.

Al-Jouba Square:

The Al-Juba Directorate witnessed a mass public event in which the residents of the Al-Jawbah and Jabal Murad districts participated. Speeches were delivered by a member of the Shura Council, Abdullah Nimran, the deputy governor of Saeed Buhaibeh, and the director of the Jabal Murad Directorate, Muhammad Moftah. In which the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, delivered the famous sermon of al-Ghadeer to his companions and a crowd of Muslims after the Farewell Pilgrimage.

Harib al-Qaramish Square:

The people of Hareeb Al-Qarameesh district celebrated the occasion with a massive festival and poems that reflected the status of Imam Ali in the hearts of the people of society.

Bidbidah Square:

In the district of Bidbidah, the people of the district gathered in Solidarity Square, renewing the covenant and loyalty to God, His Messenger, Imam Ali, and the flags of guidance, and to follow the Quranic and Muhammadan approach and confront the forces of global arrogance.

Mahlia Square:

While the people of Mahlia district revived the occasion with a rhetorical activity, in which speeches were delivered by the Director of the Guidance Office in the province, Ali Hamid, and a number of personalities, indicating that the Yemeni people are people of loyalty, support, and love for God, His Messenger, Imam Ali, and the flags of guidance.

The masses gathered in various squares in Marib province renewed their pledge and loyalty to God, His Messenger, the Commander of the Faithful, Ali bin Abi Talib, and the imams of guidance, and declared their innocence from the enemies of God.

Source: Yemen News Agency