HAMIEH PARTAKES IN 1ST ARAB-HELLENIC MARITIME CONFERENCE IN ATHENS

Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, participated in the 1st Arab-Hellenic Maritime Conference held in the Greek capital, Athens, at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel, organized by the Arab-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Development, with the participation of ministers and ambassadors from around the globe, alongside more than a 100 Arab and Greek companies specialized in transport, technology and telecom. The conference aims at exploring partnerships between Greek businessmen and their Arab counterpart in maritime, port and relevant industries and services. In his word, Hamieh highlighted the importance of developmental integration between the Eastern and Western Mediterranean in the fields of maritime transportation, stressing the necessity of turning the region’s ports and harbors into mandatory corridors for the world’s ships. Touching on Beirut port reconstruction plan, Hamieh said that the goal is to attract investments in the commercial and tourism fields. “The reconstruction mechanism will be competitive and transparent, complying with the international standards,” he said.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon