Completing unloading first gas tanker at Ras Issa port in Hodeida

In the port of Ras Issa in Al Hodeida province, the process of unloading domestic gas from the tanker “Anivitor”, which carries 14,825 metric tons, has been completed.

During his visit today to the port, the head of the Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation, Captain Muhammad Ishaq, was briefed on the security and safety procedures followed in the process of unloading the cargo from the tanker, which is the first of its kind to be received and unloaded at the port after adding a new berth for gas.

He praised the efforts of the port workers, the assigned technical team and the ship’s crew in speeding up unloading to cover the needs of the local market and deliver gas to citizens.

Captain Isaac confirmed the Corporation’s leadership’s keenness to provide all facilities for unloading fuel and gas shipments.

Source: Yemen News Agency