AFC Champions League: Al Arabi, Al Wakra Begin Playoffs Stage on August 22

Qatar’s Al Arabi SC and Al Wakra SC will begin their playoffs stage to secure a spot in the group stage of the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League on August 22.

In the West Region group, Al Arabi SC returns to the competition after a long absence and will face either AGMK from Uzbekistan or Al Seeb from Oman on August 22 at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, where the winner will advance to the group stage.

While two-time Qatar Stars League champions Al Wakrah SC will face Navbahor from Uzbekistan, the runner-up of the 2022 Uzbek League. The match will be held on August 22 at Al Janoub Stadium.

The eight-time champion of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pro League, Shabab Al Ahli will face Al Wehdat from Jordan on August 15 at Rashid Stadium in Dubai. The winner will face Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia in the playoff stage on August 22 at KSU Stadium in Riyadh.

Also on August 15, the Sharjah team from UAE will meet Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh at Sharjah Stadium. The winning team will face Tractor from Iran in the playoff stage at Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium.

In the East Region group, the Rangers team from Hong Kong will face Haiphong from Vietnam on August 15 at Mong Kok Stadium in Hong Kong. The winner will face Incheon United from South Korea in the playoff stage on August 22 at Incheon Football Stadium in South Korea.

The Lee Man team from Hong Kong will face Bali United from Indonesia on 16 August at Hong Kong Stadium. The winner will face Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan in the playoff stage on August 22 at Saitama Stadium in Japan.

Also on August 22, the remaining playoff stage matches from the East Region group will see Zhejiang from China facing Port from Thailand at Huzhou Olympic Sports Centre, while Shanghai Port from China will face BG Pathum United from Thailand at Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai.

The upcoming AFC Champions League will mark the first that the competition is changed from the Spring-Autumn calendar to the Autumn-Spring calendar.

The preliminary and playoff stages will include the participation of 21 teams from the East and West regions in Asia.

The draw for the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League group stage will take place on August 24 of this year.

Source: Qatar News Agency