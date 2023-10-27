  • Date: October 28, 2023
Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Russia’s Kamchatka Region

Moscow, – An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck the Commander Archipelago in Kamchatka Province, eastern Russia.

According to the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) concerned with seismology, the quake occurred at a depth of 47 km, 117 km from the village of Nikolskoye, located in the Commander Archipelago.

There was no information or reports of damage or injuries.

It is noteworthy that on Oct. 17, a 5-magnitude earthquake was detected off the coast of the Kamchatka region.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is located above the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific Ocean, which is an area extending in the form of a wide arc and witnessing seismic and volcanic activity.

Source: Qatar News Agency

