10 Palestinians, Including Journalist, Killed in New Israeli Raids on Khan Yunis in Gaza Strip

Gaza, – Violent raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on neighborhoods in the Khan Yunis Governorate, south of the Gaza Strip killed 11 Palestinians, including a journalist, and injured others, in the context of the occupation’s escalation in various areas in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli warplanes bombed a house over the heads of its residents west of the city of Khan Yunis, killing a journalist and his mother. It also bombed another house in the Ma’an area, east of Khan Yunis, killing 5 and injured a number of Palestinians.

In another Israeli bombing of two houses west of Khan Yunis, three Palestinians were killed, while others sustained various injuries.

In the context of the escalation of Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank, at dawn Friday, a young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation bullets following the storming of the city of Qalqiliya in the West Bank.

Palestinian sources reported that the young man, a liberated Palestinian prisoner, was targeted with live bullets in the chest by the occupation and was subsequently transferred to the hospital, after which his martyrdom was announced.

Since the start of the Israeli occupations aggression against the Palestinian people on the 7th of this month, more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed, among them are about 3,000 children, about 2,000 women, and more than 18,500 wounded. Nearly 2,000 reports of people missing under the rubble have been received in all governorates of the Gaza Strip.

