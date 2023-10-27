Department Of Meteorology: Scattered Rain Expected Today

Doha, – Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Friday will be relatively hot with scattered clouds at first, cloudy with scattered rain later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot, reaches 20 knot with thundery rain at first.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly 10 to 20 knot gusting to 30 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 04 to 08/03 kilometers or less at places with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rises to 5 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 5 feet rises to 10 feet with thundery rain.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini ———- —————- ——————- ————- Messaid 05:14 16:29 10:40 23:48 21 Wakrah: 05:02 15:09 10:03 22:38 26 Doha: 03:32 14:50 09:38 22:36 28 Al Khor: 02:51 14:53 06:21 22:26 26 Ruwais 03:49 15:55 10:12 23:32 27 Dukhan: 08:33 20:50 02:22 14:36 24 Sunrise: 05:39 LT Sunset: 16:56.

Source: Qatar News Agency