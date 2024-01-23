Linde Signs Record Number of Small On-Site Projects in 2023

WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Linde (Nasdaq:LIN) announced today it has signed a record number of new small on-site projects during 2023, its fourth consecutive year of growth.

Linde signed 53 new small on-site projects with capex totaling $270 million for the supply of nitrogen and oxygen during 2023. Small on-site projects use Linde’s proprietary ECOVAR® technology, which is designed to be highly efficient, flexible and reliable while helping customers minimize their environmental impact.

The demand for Linde’s NITRON TM on-site nitrogen plants was across multiple sectors, including battery storage for both consumer electronics and electric vehicles. In addition, glass and metals comprised a significant proportion of Linde’s next generation VITRON®on-site oxygen plant projects. Linde’s portfolio of oxy-fuel applications reduces customers’ fuel consumption and emissions, playing a key role in these project wins.

"Linde’s proprietary small on-site technology enables our customers to be more efficient and sustainable across diverse end markets," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "In addition to record small on-site project wins, Linde’s modular multi-plant solutions are popular with customers for enhanced operational flexibility and lower costs."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

