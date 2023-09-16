Libyan ambassador praises Jordan’s support after hurricane

The Libyan ambassador in Amman, Abdel Baset Badri, lauded Jordan’s support for the Libyan people after the hurricane and floods that hit the North African country. Badri thanked Jordan Saturday for supporting the Libyan people by providing medical assistance and sending its international search and rescue team. The ambassador noted His Majesty King Abdullah’s phone call with the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Muhammad Manfi, to console the Libyan people on the victims of the hurricane and floods. The Jordanian international search and rescue team arrived in erna on Friday and began helping the Libyan government in the rescue efforts. The team comprised 88 members, including five doctors from the Royal Medical Services.

Source: Jordan News Agency