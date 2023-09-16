Jordanian, Lebanese parliamentarians discuss ties

Lower House First Deputy Speaker, MP Ahmad Khalayleh, met Friday in Beirut with Lebanese Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri and discussed prospects for cementing Jordanian-Lebanese ties in various fields, particularly parliamentary cooperation. They talked about legislative cooperation and coordination at regional and international parliamentary forums, in addition to latest developments in the region. Noting the historically strong relations, Khalayleh, who led a delegation to Beirut, thanked Lebanon for supporting Jordan’s positions on the Palestinian issue and the Palestinian people’s right to statehood, as well as the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. Khalayleh expressed hope that Lebanon will overcome its current political and economic crises.

Source: Jordan News Agency