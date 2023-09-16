Princess Basma meets ‘USA for UNFPA’ team

Her Highness Princess Basma bint Talal, Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Saturday met with a delegation of the USA for UNFPA. The US team took a firsthand look at the programs and initiatives of the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD) on population, women and youth issues. During the meeting, Her Highness said JOHUD attaches great importance in its programs, especially to gender issues and the social and economic empowerment of women and youth, based on its vision and mission and the importance of the role of these segments in society and in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development. She pointed to the contributions of JOHUD, the Jordanian National Commission for Women and the Higher Population Council to the implementation of national orientations in empowerment, education and spreading awareness, combating violence against women and girls, and enhancing opportunities for Jordanian women to access the labor market towards achieving leading roles for these groups in society and the overall development process. JOHUD Executive Director Farah Daghistani gave a presentation on the fund’s functions and networking policy with various national institutions towards comprehensive and sustainable development issues, and contribution to national plans on women’s and youth’s issues and promoting mechanisms for addressing them. She said that the Fund’s work mechanisms, through a network of 51 centers across all regions of the Kingdom, are consistent with national policies and trends in empowerment, awareness-raising, participation, education, reproductive health, gender, population and development, as well as finding necessary legislation to achieve and implement national goals and standards in this field. The delegation commended JOHUD’s role in the local community and the refugee community in the Kingdom, stressing the key role of non-governmental organizations, including JOHUD, in supporting Jordanian efforts, especially in women, youth and gender issues. The UNFPA and the Country Program (2023-2027) in Jordan focus on the areas of gender-based violence, sexual and reproductive health, women’s and youth issues, population and development. USA for UNFPA is a non-profit organization dedicated to mobilizing support for the UN organization’s programs within the US, and raising awareness among Americans and in the world about reproductive health and women and youth empowerment issues.

Source: Jordan News Agency