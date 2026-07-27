LEPAS Accelerates Global Expansion with Strong NEV Product Offensive

WUHU, China, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chery Auto announced that its cumulative global sales had surpassed 20 million units, marking another major milestone in the company’s global development. The achievement came as Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Chery Auto”, stock code: 9973.HK) made its first appearance in the 2026 Fortune China 500 as a publicly listed company, ranking No. 87th. The company also ranked No.1 among automakers in return on equity (ROE), underscoring its strong global operations and profitability under its “From China to the World” approach. Meanwhile, Chery Auto was named to the Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders for the ninth consecutive year and ranked No. 1 in the automotive category in 2026, further demonstrating its growing global brand influence and the trust it has earned from consumers worldwide.

【Celebrating Chery Group’s 20 Million Sales Milestone】

Building on this momentum, LEPAS, Chery Auto’s mid-to-premium NEV brand, is accelerating its global expansion with a strong NEV product offensive. On July 24, the LEPAS L6 EV, an all-electric SUV designed for intelligent urban living, was officially launched in Thailand. On July 26, the LEPAS L8 PHEV officially went on sale in Indonesia. Looking ahead, LEPAS will continue to expand its global footprint throughout the third quarter of 2026, with the LEPAS L8 PHEV, LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L6 PHEV and LEPAS L4 EV set to enter markets across Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

【LEPAS L6 EV Launch Event in Thailand】

The coordinated rollout of LEPAS’ three NEV models across global markets marks another significant milestone in the brand’s international expansion. This accelerated product deployment not only demonstrates LEPAS’ strong operational capabilities, but also reflects its long-term commitment to building a sustainable global presence.

As its NEV product portfolio continues to expand worldwide, LEPAS will leverage Chery Group’s global ecosystem spanning vehicle manufacturing, core components, embodied AI robotics, modern services and intelligent technologies to further localize its R&D, manufacturing, sales network and after-sales services. By combining elegant design, intelligent innovation and dependable quality, LEPAS is committed to delivering an elevated mobility experience tailored to the needs of customers around the world, while contributing to the global transition toward sustainable mobility.

The milestone of 20 million sales represents a significant achievement for Chery Group and a new a chapter in LEPAS’s global journey. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS will embrace Chery Group’s global development philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere”, strengthening its presence in global markets through localized operations and bringing elegant mobility into the daily lives of more customers.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto’s mid-to-premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, LEPAS Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space – transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,” Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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