Lebanon submits official complaint to Security Council against Zionist entity

Lebanon has filed an official complaint against the Zionist entity at the UN Security Council over its attacks on the agricultural sector, farmers and livestock breeders in Lebanese border villages.

According to a statement by the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the complaint included official statistics on the number of fires resulting from the Israel’s use of white phosphorus, which amounted to 683 fires, and on the area of completely burned land, which exceeded 2,100 dunums during the period extending from the eighth of last October, in addition to the area of forest and agricultural land affected, which reached six thousand dunums.

“These systematic attacks are a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions, which state that “during hostilities care shall be taken to protect the natural environment from widespread and long-term severe damage,” the complaint said.

The statement stressed that Lebanon calls on the UN Security Council to condemn the Zionist entity for its direct, deliberate and repea

ted targeting of civilians and the natural environment in Lebanon, and to work to ensure that it does not escape punishment for these crimes, considering that failure to condemn would free the enemy entity’s hand in continuing its aggression without any deterrence.

Source: Yemen News Agency