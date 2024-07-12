Raymah witnessed massive & unprecedented marches in solidarity with Palestinians

Raymah province witnessed on Friday unprecedented mass marches in solidarity with the Palestinians under the slogan ‘Standfast with Gaza… and we will confront America and those involved with it.’

The participants in the squares of Al-Jebeen district Center and the districts, in the presence of local, judicial and executive leaders and mobilization officials, chanted slogans against the Zionist, American and British enemy against Yemen, and the continuing crimes of the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

They blessed the heroic military operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories and seas as a victory for the oppression of the oppressed in Gaza Strip.

The statements praised the continuation of official and popular positions and demonstrations in supporting the Palestinians in various countries in the world, including the ongoing popular demonstrations in Jordan, the popular walkout in Morocco, and student movement continuation i

n various countries of the world.

The statements addressed the Saudi regime by saying, “If you believe that your implementation of American directives in the service of the Zionists will discourage us from our position of support for the Palestinians, then you are delusional. This is a great honor bestowed upon us by God, which we will not abandon. It is you who will be the loser , failure more than the loss and failure of your American master.”

The statements confirmed the Yemeni people’s continued support , advocacy for the Palestinian cause and the continuation of military operations, activities, events, mobilization, donations and boycott in support of the Gaza people oppression .

Source: Yemen News Agency