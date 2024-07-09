Leader of revolution defines features of next phase of radical changes in government, state institutions

The leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in his speech on the anniversary of the noble Prophet’s migration, may the best blessings and most pure peace be upon him and his family, outlined the features of the next stage related to radical changes in the government and state institutions.

The leader stated that other details related to the radical changes and reform of the judiciary will be revealed with the government’s announcement during the months of Muharram and Safar of the Hijri year 1446 AH.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the revolution, has postponed previously announced radical changes in Yemen’s government, initially slated for the Prophet’s birth anniversary in 1445 AH.

He cited both subjective and objective justifications, emphasizing that recent local and regional events necessitated a focus on confronting global hegemonic forces led by the US and Israel. Al-Houthi clarified that these changes were not mere personnel replacements but a continuous effort to purif

y state institutions from elements hindering progress and serving national enemies.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the revolution, has postponed imminent radical changes in Yemen’s government and state institutions, attributing the delay to Yemen’s direct engagement in supporting Palestinian resistance against the American, British, and Zionist enemies.

Al-Houthi emphasized the necessity of preparing Yemen to handle the responsibilities associated with this support amidst ongoing genocidal acts against Palestinians, which have prompted a reassessment of priorities based on religious, humanitarian, and moral imperatives.

Yemen’s Revolutionary Leadership Advances Plans for Radical Government Overhaul Amidst Ongoing Al-Aqsa Battle

Despite ongoing developments in “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle, Yemen’s revolutionary leadership remains focused on preparing for radical changes in government structures. Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi outlined several preparatory paths, including reviewing government ministries f

or deficiencies, inefficiencies, and overlap, redesigning structures and goals, and gathering proposals for appointments and nominations. The government is also refining its program guidelines to prioritize national interests amidst regional challenges.

Yemen’s Leader Emphasizes Interconnected Challenges Amid Delay in Government Overhaul

Yemen’s revolutionary leader highlighted the interconnected nature of challenges facing the country, attributing delays in government overhaul to ongoing priorities like the “battle of the promised conquest and holy jihad.”

Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi underscored that the war waged by the American, British, and Zionist enemies spans beyond military dimensions, encompassing economic, political, social, and cultural spheres. He stressed the need for strategic cooperation and wise approaches to overcome obstacles hindering reforms and changes essential for Yemen’s path forward.

Yemen to Witness Radical Changes Unveiled in Muharram and Safar, Promising Positive Developme

nt

Yemen’s forthcoming radical changes are set to be unveiled during the months of Muharram and Safar, encompassing immediate and future steps aimed at fostering desired development. The announcement underscores the positive and impactful outcomes anticipated for the Yemeni people.

Source: Yemen News Agency