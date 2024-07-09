Al-Jumhuri Hospital Authority in Hajjah… persistent efforts to improve medical services

The Republican Hospital Authority in Hajjah governorate continued its efforts to improve the medical services provided to citizens during the past year 2023.

During the past year, the Authority’s presidency was keen to provide comprehensive medical and educational services of high quality and leadership through distinguished and pioneering specialized centers with qualified cadres and modern medical equipment to reduce patients’ travel and gain the trust of society.

It focused on completing infrastructure projects and implementing activities and programs to ensure that the aspirations of the people of the governorate are met in developing health performance despite the repercussions of the aggression and siege, as it is the only body in the governorate.

After the developments witnessed by the authority over the past years in infrastructure, the opening of new departments and centers, and raising the bed capacity to 401 beds, the focus in 2023 was on implementing energy projects, equipping the burns center,

and providing a number of devices.

The authority paid attention to developing the capabilities of the medical staff to develop the services provided to citizens by implementing 18 training programs targeting 179 cadres, in addition to targeting 140 employees from the technical and administrative departments in a course to prepare the policies and procedures manual.

The quality committees also implemented 314 activities, including 64 in the field of quality and patient safety, 87 in infection control, 74 in the six goals, and 90 activities in the field of security and safety, in line with the quality standards approved by the Ministry of Public Health and Population.

It worked on the daily and monthly follow-up of the quality control and infection control team, the medical file improvement project, and the training of incinerator workers, the quality and hygiene team, and the isolation center on the medical waste management policy, and the obstetric emergency center staff in the basics of infection control.

It also implemented training programs for new cadres in the Authority on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and various departments in several policies and functional audits, activating the quality team, providing modern equipment, training dialysis staff on updating the policies and procedures manual, and vaccinating 200 technical staff with the preventive hepatitis vaccine.

The authority was also interested in activating maintenance work to ensure the continuity of providing medical services despite all the difficulties. It maintained 79 medical devices, carried out 66 periodic maintenance works for all devices, and installed 9 medical devices.

The fruits of the projects achieved over the past years and the departments and centers that were opened were evident in the great demand that the Authority witnessed in 2023 and the provision of services to 853,144 patients, an increase of 175,373 patients over the year 2022.

According to a report issued by the Republican Hospital Authority, a copy of which was receiv

ed by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the number of people attending emergency departments reached 50,181 cases, distributed among traffic and criminal accidents, food poisoning, falls, burns, aggression-wounded, needle strikes, minor operations, EKG, trauma cases, and others.

According to the report, the obstetric emergency received 370,253 cases, including 1,176 preterm births and incubators, 676 natural births, 342 cesarean sections, 1,395 obstetrics, 1,973 family planning, 8,425 family planning consultations, and 238,93 health education to enhance community awareness.

The obstetric emergency also received 695 cases of women’s vaccinations, five thousand and 224 pregnant care cases, and three thousand and four hundred postpartum care cases, in addition to eight thousand and 853 children’s vaccinations.

According to the report, 104,239 cases were visited by outpatient clinics, distributed among ophthalmology, seven thousand and 236 cases, surgery four thousand and 556 cases, internal medicine six thousand

and 986, cardiac and internal medicine consultations six thousand and 860, obstetrics and gynecology seven thousand and 880, psychological diseases five thousand and 636, and dentistry three thousand and 60 cases.

According to the report, 9,571 beneficiaries benefited from electrocardiography, 1,147 from intensive care, 28,511 from pharmacy, 975 from intermediate nutrition, 633 from vision examination, 45 from ear cleaning, in addition to 47,607 dialysis sessions.

The ear, nose and throat departments in the outpatient clinics also received 1,930 cases, orthopedics 9,731, urology 3,525, physical therapy 8,176, children 5,289, brain and nerves 4,587, oncology 2,724, burns and plastic surgery 1,504, fever 279, and emergency. 24 thousand and 280 cases.

The number of cases attending inpatient departments reached 10,080, including 1,79 general surgery, 1,466 orthopedics, 236 urology, 192 ear, nose and throat, 380 eyes, 469 heart and internal medicine, 621 brain and nerves, and 76 burns cases.

1,396 women and ob

stetrics, 1,66 in internal medicine and children’s departments, 525 in malnutrition departments, 1,176 premature babies, 1,174 in intensive care, and 10 in the isolation and fever center, in addition to 214 cases in oncology departments also benefited from the inpatient wards.

According to the report, 4,269 surgical operations were performed last year, including 244 urology, 754 general surgery, 404 eyes, 1,488 orthopedics, 142 blood vessel operations, 214 plastic surgery, 274 brain and nerve operations, 579 obstetric emergency operations, and 170 nose and ear operations. And throat.

According to the report, the number of cases visiting the laboratory reached 203,724 cases, including 47,113 general blood tests, 7,396 blood types, 70,433 organic chemistry, 1,453 platelets, and 423 general blood tests.

Also benefiting were 4,278 malaria tests, 13,601 parasite tests, 23,549 serums, 578 plasma and fen cases, and 944 red blood cells, in addition to 31,956 bacteria and virus cultures.

The report stated that the

number of beneficiaries of x-rays was 35,600, including 19,530 digital x-rays, 1,291 cases of ultrasound, 5,254 women’s TV x-rays, 4,699 ‘Ultra Sound’ cases, in addition to 4,826 cases of CT scans.

According to the report, the Authority witnessed the implementation of projects at a cost of 621 thousand dollars and 107 million and 622 thousand riyals, including the integrated solar energy project with a power of 330 kilowatts, supported by the Central Emergency Development Interventions Unit of the Ministry of Finance in the amount of 272 thousand and 983 dollars.

The projects included a solar energy system project for the emergency surgical center and connecting a ground cable between the authority and the center at a cost of $170,000 with support from UNDP, and furnishing and equipping the burns center at a cost of 82 million and 557 thousand riyals from the World Health Organization.

A chemistry device was also provided for the Authority’s internal laboratory at a cost of $25,000 from G.I.Z, and a C a r

m device was provided, in addition to a television ray machine with echo at a cost of $153,000, funded by UNOPS, in addition to providing another Canrm device from G. I. Z at a cost of $25,064.

The report touched on a number of difficulties and obstacles facing the workflow, most notably the malfunction of the CT scan machine, the withdrawal of a number of humanitarian partners from supporting the Authority’s centers and departments, and the high prices of medicines and medical supplies without being accompanied by any increase in the budget.

The report indicated that the high percentage of exempt segments and the authority bearing the cost of medical services for them, which represents 35 percent of total income, constitutes a large burden on the authority and the budget deficit.

The report indicated that the authority is suffering from difficulty in some important specialties, the lack of capabilities in operating the emergency surgical center according to the current budget, and the scarcity of financia

l capabilities to maintain medical devices and equipment, in addition to the high cost of specialist contracts and their refusal to leave the capital to work in the governorate except at exorbitant costs.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Chairman of the Authority, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Ashwal, praised the interest of the Chairman of the Supreme Political Council, Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, in the Authority and the efforts of the leadership of the Ministry of Health and the Governorate in contributing to overcoming the difficulties facing the workflow and supporting a number of humanitarian work partners.

He stressed the need to allocate a monthly amount to meet the service fees for the exempt segments and to address the funds, bodies, and institutions concerned with those segments to contribute to the service fees or to adopt a comprehensive budget for the authority, similar to the Republican Authority in Sana’a, to provide services free of charge in general.

He pointed out the need for th

e governorate to open a board course to meet the needs of specialists, raise the approved allocation for the maintenance of medical devices and equipment, search for donors to operate the emergency surgical center and important departments, and approve an operational budget for the center.

He noted the importance of sending specialists who are graduates of the board to the Authority and obliging them to provide the mandatory service there. The Authority will bear the incentives, housing, and nutrition, as is the case with general doctors.

The head of the authority pointed out the importance of approving the maintenance and repair of CT scans and the periodic maintenance contract for a period of 3 years through the Ministry of Finance or donors, and approving a financial budget for the emergency center.

He stressed the keenness to redouble efforts to improve medical services and ensure their continuity to alleviate the suffering of patients in light of the difficult conditions the country is going through a

s a result of the American-Saudi aggression and blockade.

Source: Yemen News Agency